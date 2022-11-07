  • Monday, 7th November, 2022

Bayelsa Queens Hit Semis, Face Morocco’s AS FAR

CAF WOMEN’S LEAGUE

Bayelsa Queens became the first Nigerian team to reach the Last Four stage of the CAF Women’s Champions League following their 3-0 defeat of hosts Morocco’s Wadi Degla last night.

Now, the Nigerian champions are to face hosts AS FAR Ladies in the semi final on Wednesday. FAR men have been the nemesis of Nigeria’s men’s teams in continental club engagements over the years.

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies who handed out the only group defeat to Bayelsa Queens were equally ruthless in dispatching TP Mazembe Ladies 4-0  to also book their place in the semi finals.

In the game played inside the beautiful Prince Herities Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, Juliet Sunday put Bayelsa Ahead in the eight minute before Mercy Itimi added two more goal.

Itimi expectedly emerged the Most Valuable Player of the encounter.

The Nigerian champions began the league with a 2-1 loss to defending Champions Mamelodi Sundowns and then bounced back to win their next game against TP Mazembe 2-0 before handing out the 3-0 defeat to Degla last night. 

They finished Group B as runners up behind Sundowns Ladies on six points while the South Africans have maximum nine points. Mazembe are third on three pints while Degla finished last with no point.

