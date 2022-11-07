BAT Nigeria Receives Recognition, Wins HR Awards

Emma Okonji

British American Tobacco (BAT) Nigeria has won several awards in the HR Oscars Awards Ceremony organised by the apex regulatory body for Human Resource Management practice in Nigeria, the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM); clinching four awards in all.

The conference hosted HR professionals and experts from across the continent who shared knowledge, insights, frameworks, experiences and models for leading, building, and managing people to excel and ultimately impact their nations.

BAT came tops in all the three categories, clinching the HR Optimization Award (employee engagement and internal communications initiatives); the HR Inclusion Disability Award (diversity and inclusion initiatives); and the HR Best Practice Award (fastmoving consumer goods – FMCG). BAT was also named the overall winner for the night, clinching the 2022 HR Oscars Award: a testament to the stellar human capital policies and practices within the company.

Receiving the awards on behalf of BAT, Area Head of Talent, Tunji Solanke, who represented the Area HR Director, BAT West and Central Africa, Sergio Berlanga, thanked the leadership of CIPM and organisers of the awards, stating that employees are the most valuable assets at BAT and that the company will continue to seek the best ways to provide a dynamic, inspiring and purposeful place for them to work and actualize their potential in line with the global ambition to build A Better Tomorrow.