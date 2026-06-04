Nigerian Navy @ 70: Mental Health, Etiquette Critical to Operational Effectiveness, Family Stability — NOWA President

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Mental health and proper etiquette are critical pillars for operational effectiveness, family stability and institutional excellence, President of the Naval Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA), Mrs. Aisha Iddi-Abbas, has said.

She stated this yesterday at the maiden seminar on Mental Health and Etiquette organised by NOWA as part of activities marking the 70th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy at the Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event was themed SHINE, an acronym for Self-control, Humility, Integrity, Inner Balance, Nurturing Relationships and Emotional Stability.

The NOWA President stressed the need to prioritise mental health and proper etiquette within the naval community, noting that the Navy’s 70th anniversary was not only an opportunity to reflect on its achievements over the decades but also a moment to focus on the welfare of the men and women behind the uniform and the families that support them.

She said: “Mental health is not a luxury; it is the foundation of operational effectiveness and family stability. In an institution where deployments are long, separations are frequent and silence is often mistaken for strength, we must ask ourselves difficult questions.

“How many officers return home carrying invisible wounds? How many spouses smile through anxiety and loneliness? How many children are forced to grow up faster than they should because duty calls?

“Wives of naval officers play strategic roles in sustaining family cohesion and emotional resilience. They are anchors in the storm and the first line of emotional support for their families.

“As we mark 70 years of the Nigerian Navy, let us commit ourselves to building not only a formidable fighting force but also a mentally resilient and culturally refined naval community that our nation can truly be proud of.”

Also speaking, Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, warned that many people who appeared physically healthy might be battling silent emotional and psychological struggles, stressing that mental health remained central to overall wellbeing.

She said: “Seminars like this provide valuable opportunities for reflection, learning, self-improvement and personal growth. As women, mothers and caregivers, we play critical roles in shaping the moral fabric of society. The values we uphold in our homes are reflected in our communities and ultimately determine the future of our nation.

“Mental wellbeing remains a critical component of overall health. In medicine, we often say there is no health without mental health. Most people focus on physical examinations such as blood pressure, blood sugar and other indicators, but neglect their mental wellbeing. You may undergo annual medical screenings and everything appears normal, yet your mental health may be affected by environmental, family, cultural, marital or social pressures.”

She added: “Sometimes, when people visit a hospital, what they need is not necessarily medication. Simply talking to a doctor, sharing concerns and expressing feelings can be therapeutic. In many cases, half of the healing begins the moment the patient opens up.”

Commending NOWA’s leadership for the initiative, Dr. Sanwo-Olu said the seminar’s theme, SHINE, an acronym for Self-control, Humility, Integrity, Inner Balance, Nurturing Relationships and Emotional Stability, captured essential values for healthy living.

She also stressed the need to inculcate patriotism, vigilance and national security consciousness in young Nigerians from an early age, noting that security remains everyone’s responsibility.

According to her, the exposure given to over 100 young participants during visits to military formations broadened their horizons and encouraged many to develop greater interest in serving the nation.

She noted that beyond knowledge, such experiences would instil patriotism, leadership qualities and appreciation for careers in the Armed Forces and other critical sectors.

“Security is everyone’s business. We need to catch our young people at a very tender age so they understand the importance of security. They must learn to see something, say something and follow through. We cannot afford a culture of silence when suspicious activities are observed,” she added.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu also congratulated the Nigerian Navy on its 70th anniversary, describing it as “seven decades of safeguarding our territorial waters, protecting national interests and contributing to peace and security,” which she said is worthy of celebration.

One of the resource persons, Ambassador Martin Goreng-Sen, who spoke on Protocol and Etiquette, urged participants to adhere strictly to established rules guiding social and official interactions, noting that protocol consists of established rules, procedures and hierarchies that guide engagements at government functions, military ceremonies and social gatherings.

She explained that proper seating arrangements, speaking order, recognition of traditional rulers and government officials, modes of address and even handshakes form part of protocol.

According to her, observing these conventions would ensure harmony, order and respect in every engagement.

The event featured expert presentations by mental health specialists, wellness practitioners and etiquette consultants, who provided practical insights on managing stress, maintaining healthy relationships, cultivating positive habits and fostering emotional resilience.

Beyond the discussions, the SHINE Seminar reflected a broader commitment by NOWA to strengthening the social and emotional fabric of naval families, reinforcing the belief that the well being of those who serve is closely linked to the well being of the families who stand behind them.