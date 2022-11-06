Chisco Commends NDLEA for Arresting Suspected Drug Pushers

The Chisco Transport Nigeria Limited has commended National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), for arresting and detaining one of its drivers and a receiver who were said to be in possession of substances suspected to be illicit drugs.

The substances were found in one of the company’s buses travelling from Lagos to Abuja on October 26.

A statement issued by the management of the company in Lagos read in part: “We hereby state emphatically that Chisco Transport Nigeria Limited, as a law-abiding organisation, worked with the Nigeria Police to apprehend the other suspect and has handed them over to the NDLEA for thorough investigation and diligent prosecution.”

The statement further explained that Chisco Transport Nigeria Limited is proactive in the enforcement of compliance by its staff and crew members by ensuring that they sign the Customs Attestation Form which guides against carrying of any form of contraband goods before departure.

The company’s Declaration of Compliance form made available to the media shows that each driver in the company’s employ is made to attest that the consignment being transported in his vehicle is not listed on the Nigerian Customs Service list of prohibited and banned goods.

The statement said: “Chisco Transport Nigeria Limited is a renowned transport service company that is known to have policies that cooperate with the law and complies with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is a mandate that any employee caught defying our policy is reprimanded internally or handed over to the appropriate authority, in this case, the NDLEA.

“For over 42 years, Chisco Transport Nigeria Limited has kept a high standard of operations and strong policies over contraband which is signed by every driver in our system including the driver in question,” the statement read.

The company said it had complied with the law by handing the accomplices over to the authorities: and further pledged to assist the NDLEA in the course of its investigation should the anti drug law agency require its assistance.