FolaDavid Foundation Visits Ikate Community with Free Medical Care

The Fola David Care Foundation and the TAC Dermatology Clinic Lagos have officially announced their first ever dermatological charity outreach scheduled to hold at the Ikate Primary Health Center on November 5, 2022.

The initiative supported by the CMACGM group, Pharmasolutions, PEM Foundation and Comedian Alibaba aims to increase awareness about proper skin health care and host special skin diseases educational sessions among other activities.

Dr. Fola David, founder of the FolaDavid Care Foundation, renowned Visual Artist and Medical doctor with a special interest in dermatology who is the team lead has confirmed all hands are on deck to ensure all attendees present that day are well attended to.

According to Dr. Ifeoma Abajue, CEO of The Dermatology Clinic Lagos, “It is proven that prevention is the first line of management of any health condition but it is given lowest priority.

This is one of the reasons why we are doing this.”

The outreach will feature free medical screening including blood pressure checks, blood sugar level checks, BMI checks, free medical consultation, distribution of mosquito nets and malaria test kits, educational sessions, distribution of skin care products. A team of medical consultants, doctors and other personnel will be available to make this a success.

Speaking on the outreach, Dr. David said, “Even when medical resources are available, people often lack access to them for a multitude of reasons. We intend to bridge this gap by bringing skin care, medical care, professionals and services to these communities. Instead of people having to figure out how to access care, we plan to bring the care to them in line with our goal to always attempt to help people access the care they need”. “We also strongly believe knowledge is power and will organise educational talks in communities on our list so as to empower them through care and information which will in turn enable them to improve their lifestyle and make better health decisions,” he added.

Cross-sectional studies will also be carried out in these communities to assess their medical needs and to create a plan to address their specific needs

Chief Ganiyu Olalekan Bakare, Aro Oba Elegushi, expressed support on behalf of Oba Elegushi saying the palace will provide necessary assistance in all areas for the outreach.