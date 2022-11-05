2023 Budget: Senate Appropriation Panel Submits Report Nov 30 

  • Saturday, 5th November, 2022

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Reports on N20.5trn 2023 budgetary proposals presented to the joint session of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari last month would be laid on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Jibrin Barau ( APC Kano North), stated this in Abuja yesterday. 

He urged Chairmen of the various committees to adhere strictly to time table drawn for consideration of the budget.

Barau briefed the press  yesterday  on planned programme for budget consideration at committee level and report presentation in plenary.

He said strict adherence was expected from all the committees. According to him, while budget hearings/engagements with heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), by Appropriations sub-committees, are expected to take place from 13th October to 3rd November.

He said submission and defence of budget reports by the sub-committees, had been fixed for 4th to 11th November 2022.

He added that Collation/ Harmonisation of Reports by Appropriations Committee under his leadership, will take place from Friday, 11th November to Friday, 25th November , 2022.

“Laying / Presentation of the report by Appropriations Committee to the Senate in plenary, is fixed for Wednesday, 30th November, 2022,” he said.

Many of  the committees have started adopting the quick fix option of ‘take a bow and go ‘ for budget considerations of the MDAs. 

Specifically, the Committee on Interior headed by Senator Kashim Shetimma (APC Borno Central), adopted the option yesterday for the Ministry of Interior, Fire Service and Correctional Service by telling the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to lay proposed 2023 budgets of the ministry along with those of the  affected agencies and take a bow and go.

