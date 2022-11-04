Runway Incursion Causes Flight Delay at Abuja Airport

Chinedu Eze

Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, has explained that it may have some of its flights delayed due to runway incursion caused by the closure of runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The airline in a statement said, “ We wish to bring to the notice of the flying public, especially our esteemed customers, that the Abuja Airport runway was temporarily closed consequent upon a runway incursion that happened this morning.

“As a result of this unexpected occurrence, flights scheduled to operate into and out of Abuja will experience some delays and this will disrupt our flight programme for the day. While we regret the effect of this development on your travel plans today, we are doing all we can to reduce the resulting disruptions,” the airline said.

But the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and other concerned agencies have kept mum about the incident.

Runway incursion is any occurrence at an aerodrome involving the incorrect presence of an aircraft, vehicle or person on the protected area of a surface designated for the landing and take off of aircraft.