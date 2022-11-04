House Leader Extols Governor Ganduje’s Virtues

Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa, says Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state remains his political leader as well as mentor.

According to him, every right-thinking person in the state should be proud of the governor given the transformation he has brought to the state, cutting across all spheres of human development.

The ranking lawmaker in a statement personally issued by him on Thursday said “it is untrue that I threatened our father, the governor of our beloved state, Kano, and the leader of our party, APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who is my mentor for life, over workers’ salaries as published by the online news platform.

“I have instructed my team of lawyers to write to the publisher to retract the unfounded publication, apologise to me, and state his source, the failure of which will lead to litigation.

“Our governor remains my father, my leader and my mentor for life, no matter the fake news and antics of mischief makers, who are hell-bent on causing confusion between us. Governor Ganduje remains the most outstanding governor in the North, noting that the successes being recorded are a result of the governor’s management of the state’s resources for the benefit of all. I have never seen a governor in the North who has done as much as Governor Ganduje has done in the areas of security, education, healthcare delivery and infrastructural development.”

He said a fake news report by an online platform said he had threatened to expose Governor Ganduje over alleged deductions from salaries of Local Government workers in the state.

The platform, mikiyawww.hausanewsnigeriya, had published a report claiming that Doguwa, who represents Doguwa-Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State, had threatened to expose the governor over deductions.

Doguwa described the report as blatant falsehood, mischief, and fake news concocted by his detractors and agents of darkness to tarnish his image and cause confusion between him and his leader and mentor, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

While saying his lawyers will pursue the matter, Doguwa, a ranking lawmaker, said he has never held any adverse feelings against the governor, whom he described as the best-performing state executive in the country, talk less of having any cause to expose him.