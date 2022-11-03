  • Thursday, 3rd November, 2022

Zamfara PDP Chairman Slumps, Dies

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Zamfara State, Dr. Ahmed Sani Kaura is dead.

He was said to have died during  a peace meeting in Gusau. The PDP publicity Secretary in the state, Abba Bello, said the chairman died immediately after he attended a peace meeting organized by the Nigeria Council of Ulamah, Zamfara state chapter yesterday.

He said the late chairman was invited with other PDP stakeholders by the state Council of Ulamah for a meeting to discuss ways to avoid political thuggery in the state.

“The chairman slumped while he was delivering his speech. He was rushed to a private hospital in Gusau and he was confirmed dead by the doctors,” he said.

Reacting, Abdullahi Ahmad, son of the deceased, said the late PDP chairman was a father and mentor who dedicated his life to serve humanity, saying he died at 62 leaving behind six children (three males and three females).

Prominent personalities who attended the funeral Prayer at Kaura Namoda include, Emir of Kaura Namoda, Alh Dr Sanusi Muhammad Ahmad Asha, Secretary of the PDP Ahmad Zangina, Zamfara State Commissioner of Justice Junaidu Aminu.

