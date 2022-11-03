  • Thursday, 3rd November, 2022

Three Arrested for Gang-raping 13-year-old Girl in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Three persons have been arrested in Anambra State by operatives of National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP) working in collaboration with vigilance operatives for raping a 13-year-old girl.

Media aide to the Commissioner for Women and Social Affair, Chidimma Ikeanyionwu, who revealed the arrest said the culprits have been handed over to the police, and would be charged to court soon.

Ikeanyionwu said: “According to the victim, the suspects were co-tenants with them but took her to Nkisi river to rape her after they had an altercation with her father.

“The victim while narrating her experience to the commissioner said she was first slapped by the boys, then dragged to Nkisi before she was ordered to remove her clothes as the suspects took turns to have carnal knowledge of her.”

THISDAY gathered that the victim hails from Ohaozara in Ebonyi State, while the culprits names were given as Sunday, Emelie, Chiedu and Nwa Awo. While only three suspects were arrested, the fourth, Nwa Awo allegedly escaped when security operatives invaded the neighborhood at Nkpor, near Onitsha to arrest them.

Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Hon. Ify Obinabo lauded the victim for her courage in speaking up after the incident and assured her that she will ensure she gets justice.

The Women and Social Welfare Commissioner went further to register her displeasure over the increasing rate of rape incidents in the state and warned that the Professor Chukwuma Soludo led administration will not condone such.

