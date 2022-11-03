Procold Collaborates with PSN to Educate Nigerians on Safe Use of Medicine

With the rise of drug abuse and self-medication by Nigerians, Procold, Nigeria’s reliable brand and medicine for colds, flu and Catarrh launched an #Originalmovement campaign that seeks to educate Nigerians on safe use of drugs.

As the #Originalmovement gets underway, Procold initiates a bold move in collaboration with the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria as its long-term partner to encourage all Nigerians to take the authentic and best quality medicines by entering into a formal agreement, through establishing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which has been signed by both parties at the 95th Annual National Conference of PSN held at Gowon Hall, Crispan Suites & Events Centre, Rayfield, Jos.

Speaking at the event and representing Orange Drugs Limited, and Head of Brands at Procold for West Africa, Marvin Lucky stated that, “for more than 35 years, every household in Nigeria has relied on Procold as the trusted and reliable medicine for colds, flu and catarrh. The endorsement of Procold by the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) is a testament of what the brand is known for. As the number one brand for Cold, flu and Catarrh in Nigeria, this collaboration becomes another milestone for the commitment to always provide the best quality product the Nigerian public”

President, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Professor Cyril Usifohin his speech, said “Procold has been a leading and established brand among the cold remedies in Nigeria for over 3 decades.

He affirmed that the leadership of PSN is excited that Procold has been stepping out, to not only providing good quality product to every Nigerian family for years, but also embarking on health education and promotion for Nigerians as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

The President further stated that PSN is very proud to be associated with Procold at a time that all pharmaceutical stakeholders need to brace up to ensure Medicine Security in Nigeria.