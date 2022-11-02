  • Wednesday, 2nd November, 2022

Eight Injured as Blast Hits Bus Carrying Taliban Government Employees

Rest of the World | 37 mins ago

No fewer than eight people were injured when a bomb hit a minibus that was carrying Taliban Government employees in Kabul, police said on Wednesday.

The blast was caused by a roadside bomb.

The vehicle was carrying employees from the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran told dpa.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Following the Taliban’s return to power last year, deadly bombings often claimed by Islamic State had become a frequent occurrence.

They mostly target religious minorities and Taliban officials.

At least 53 students, primarily young women, were killed and more than a hundred others wounded in a suicide attack inside an educational centre in Kabul’s Shia-Hazara neighbourhood just over a month ago. (dpa/NAN)

