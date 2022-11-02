Corp Member Who Gets Unity Bank Grant Unveils Products In Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

An NYSC member Beulah Yusuf who got N200,000 from Unity Bank Corpreneurship grants unveiled products in Sokoto State.

Yusuf who was among the three corps members serving in Sokoto State received Unity Bank N1 million for excelling in the bank Corpreneurship challenge.

Speaking Beaulah said she was disturb how old tyres are lying waste hence the need to recycle it into furnitures.

On his part the Manager of Unity Bank, Sokoto State Municipal Branch, Mr Samuel Amana said Unity Bank is concerned about dearth employment in the country hence encourage anything that can create jobs for Nigeria’s teeming youth.

He said, “You know it is not easy to get white collar job in the country now and every time thousands of youth are passing out from universities, polytechnics and college of educations he stated. Governments alone cannot solve the problem of unemployment, it is a collective efforts that is why we as a responsible organization.”