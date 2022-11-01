NBA President Commissions Ikeja Lawyers Lounge

Steve Aya



The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Mr Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, has called on all Lawyers to always stay in court even if their matters are delayed, because they may pick up one or two tips that will help them along the way.

The NBA President was speaking at the commissioning of the Kemi Pinheiro Lounge constructed by the Ikeja Branch of the NBA in honour of Mr Kemi Pinheiro, SAN and his contributions to the development of the Ikeja Branch.

He backed up his point with a personal experience of how while waiting at the Court of Appeal, Abuja for his matter; the judgement of a different matter in court assisted him in solving a very pressing matter.

While commissioning and dedicating the Lounge, Mr Maikyau, SAN congratulated the Ikeja Branch for coming up with such a wonderful and visionary idea, which according to him, will further improve the welfare of its members. He maintained that the Lounge will indeed, serve all Lawyers who are either waiting to have their time in court, looking for a place to have a small group meeting, or just to unwind after a hard day’s work.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, who was represented by Justice Raliatu Bukola Adebiyi, expressed his delight at the opening of the Lounge; he also stressed the need for the place to be fully equipped with facilities such as Wi-Fi.

Chairman of NBA Ikeja, Mr Bartholomew Aguegbodo, in his welcome remarks, said the idea of having a Lounge for Lawyers was conceived in a discussion with some senior members.

He stated that lawyers with cases in court leave their homes early in the morning without eating, only to get to court and their matter is fixed for the late afternoon, leaving them hanging around, while some make their way to the various ‘Buki’s’ and canteens in the hope of looking for where to eat, which is not dignifying.

Aguegbodo further stated that over time, facilities in the Lounge will be further upgraded to make it easy for Lawyers to use at all time.

Mr Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, in whose honour the Lounge was named, in his speech thanked the Executive of NBA Ikeja for doing him such a great honour by naming the Lounge after him. He promised his support, dedication, and assistance at all times to NBA Ikeja and the National NBA.

The Kemi Pinheiro Lounge, is located within the premises of the NBA Ikeja Bar Centre. The occasion was attended by several leading and prominent Lawyers.