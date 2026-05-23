Democracy Under Threat as APC Pushes One-Party Dominance, Yabo Warns

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

A leading opposition figure in Sokoto State, Ambassador Faruk Malami Yabo, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of undermining Nigeria’s democratic system through what he described as political infiltration and suppression of opposition parties.

Yabo, who recently secured his party’s Senatorial ticket ahead of the 2027 elections, made the remarks while addressing journalists and supporters in Sokoto after receiving widespread endorsements from stakeholders across the senatorial district.

He attributed the surge in public support for his candidature to citizens’ desire for “credible leadership, inclusive governance, and a clear political vision for Sokoto State,” adding that many Nigerians are dissatisfied with the current state of governance.

According to the former diplomat, the country has seen setbacks under the APC-led administration, particularly in security, agriculture, education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

“When you look at the APC journey today, it is a failed situation completely. Security has deteriorated, agricultural gains have been reversed, infrastructure is struggling, education is in distress and public healthcare is in serious difficulty,” Yabo alleged.

Yabo commended former Sokoto State Governor and Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, for withdrawing from the senatorial race in his favour.

He described Tambuwal’s decision as “an act of rare statesmanship” that attracted national attention and strengthened unity within the opposition movement.

“I must sincerely extend my profound gratitude to Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for deciding to step down for me. His action demonstrated maturity, sacrifice and leadership,” he said.

Yabo noted that replacing Tambuwal politically would be difficult given his extensive record — from the House of Representatives starting in 2003, to Speaker between 2011 and 2015, two terms as Governor of Sokoto State, and later as Senator.

Speaking on his own political shift, Yabo explained that his 2023 defection from APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was driven by ideology rather than personal ambition.

“We joined the PDP because we believed in a vision for Sokoto State. It was not about fighting for positions because many of the major positions had already been taken before we came,” he stated.

He accused the APC of deliberately weakening opposition parties through internal destabilisation and external interference, warning that such actions threaten multiparty democracy.

“In every democracy, political parties should be allowed to function based on their constitutions and internal structures. What we are seeing now — infiltration and deliberate destabilisation of opposition parties — is dangerous for democracy,” Yabo said.

He added that the emergence of a broad opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) was a direct response to fears of democratic backsliding and the concentration of political power by the APC.

Yabo stressed that the survival of Nigeria’s democracy depends on credible elections, strong institutions, and the ability of citizens to freely determine their political future without coercion.

His remarks come amid intensifying political realignments and coalition talks among opposition figures as parties begin consultations ahead of the 2027 general elections.