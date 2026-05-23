NYSC at 53: How a Post-War Plan Became Nigeria’s Strongest Bridge, Says Don

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

An erudite scholar, Dr. Roberson Okoro, has hailed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as Nigeria’s “gift of unity and national development” as the scheme marked its 53rd anniversary in Sokoto yesterday.

Dr. Okoro, who was guest speaker at the celebration, said the NYSC was born out of necessity to heal the deep wounds left by the Nigerian Civil War.

He told the gathering that the scheme has since grown beyond its founding mandate, becoming a major driver of national integration and social cohesion.

According to him, the NYSC has directly fostered inter-tribal marriages and relationships, breaking down ethnic barriers by bringing young Nigerians from different backgrounds together.

Okoro noted that the impact of corps members is felt in “many communities” nationwide, especially in critical sectors like health and education.

He praised the contributions of corps doctors serving in rural clinics and corps teachers deployed to schools to bridge educational gaps in underserved areas.

Earlier, the NYSC State Coordinator, Tyoyer Gabriel Ter, described the 53rd anniversary as a moment of joy and sober appreciation for the scheme’s resilience.

Ter emphasised that the NYSC remains one of Nigeria’s most enduring national institutions since it was established in 1973 under General Yakubu Gowon (rtd).

He stressed that the relevance of the NYSC to nation-building and integration “cannot be underestimated” and called on corps members and staff to sustain its founding ideals.

The State Coordinator also commended the federal government for keeping the scheme alive despite economic and security challenges over the decades.

Ter used the occasion to appeal to the federal government to fully implement the proposed NYSC Trust Fund, saying it would better support serving corps members.

Also speaking, the Acting Director of North West Area Office 2, Usman Yakubu Yaro, urged corps members to remain hardworking and uphold the tenets of the scheme, which he described as “a scheme of reward.”

The event featured a sensitisation session where corps members were reminded of the NYSC’s core objectives: national unity, reconstruction, reconciliation, and rehabilitation.

The anniversary celebration in Sokoto climaxed with the cutting of the 53rd anniversary cake, as officials and corps members reaffirmed their commitment to the scheme’s vision.