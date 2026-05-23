Zamfara APC Elders Endorse Consensus Primaries, Praise Tinubu’s Role in Averting Crisis

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress Elders Group has described the adoption of consensus during the party’s National Assembly primaries as the best option for promoting unity, peace, and cohesion within the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group commended key stakeholders, including Governor Dauda Lawal and the Minister of State for Defence, Mohammed Bello Matawalle, for ensuring the peaceful conduct of the primaries across the 14 local government areas of the state.

This position was contained in a joint statement issued to journalists and signed by Hon. Adamu Magaji and Haruna Musa Mafara on behalf of the APC Elders Group and the Youths Initiatives Forum.

The forum also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his intervention and support towards the successful conduct of the National Assembly primaries in Zamfara.

According to the statement, the President’s “fatherly intervention, dialogue and guidance” played a major role in uniting political stakeholders in the state and ensuring the adoption of consensus arrangements that produced peaceful primaries.

“The last-minute intervention of Mr. President through dialogue and reconciliation made it possible for the peaceful conduct of the primaries across the 14 local government areas of the state,” the statement said.

The group noted that Tinubu’s commitment to peace and stability in Zamfara demonstrated his concern for the state despite his numerous national responsibilities and tight schedule.

“His love for Zamfara made it possible for him to intervene despite his other commitments to the nation. This intervention helped to save resources, reduce political tension, and prevent possible crises,” the forum added.

While assuring their total support for President Tinubu and Governor Dauda Lawal’s re-election in 2027, the elders urged all political stakeholders in the state to abide by the agreements reached and continue to promote peace, understanding, and unity within the party.

According to them, the interest of peace and political cohesion in Zamfara should remain paramount above personal ambitions in order to strengthen the APC ahead of future elections.

The group further commended Governor Lawal and Minister Matawalle for their commitment to peaceful primaries despite alleged attempts by some political actors to create tension within the party. They also applauded other stakeholders and the APC national leadership in Abuja for supporting reconciliation efforts and fostering political unity in the state.