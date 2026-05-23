DESOPADEC Indigenous Contractors Forum Congratulates Gov Oborevwori On APC Gubernatorial Primary Victory

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) Indigenous Contractors Forum has congratulated the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, on his emergence as the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate during Thursday’s party’s governorship primary election.

Governor Oborevwori had emerged as the governorship candidate of the APC for the 2027 gubernatorial election following a resounding victory in the party’s primary election.

Chairman of the APC Governorship Primary Election Committee, Engr. Victor Abba, while announcing the result at the party secretariat in Asaba, venue of the collation centre for the primary, praised the peaceful conduct of the exercise and commended party members for their unity and maturity throughout the process.

Reacting to the development, the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) Indigenous Contractors Forum in a congratulatory statement yesterday, described the governor’s emergence as a clear reflection of the confidence, trust, and overwhelming support he continues to enjoy within the APC and among the people of Delta State.

The forum, in the statement signed by its Chairman, Engr. Ogie Samson and Secretary, Prince Charles Ebigbagha, observed that Oborevwori’s leadership style, developmental strides, and commitment to good governance have continued to inspire confidence across the state noting that his unopposed emergence further demonstrates the unity and stability currently existing within the party.

It showered praises on party leaders, stakeholders, and party members for having implicit faith in the leadership of Oborevwori, assuring that the governor will never disappoint as usual.

The forum assured the Delta State governor of the continued support of its members by mobilising voters massively for his re-election and that of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming general elections.

“Your Excellency, on behalf of members of the DESOPADEC Indigenous Contractors Forum, I assure you of our continuous support for the renewal of your mandate and that of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027,” Ogie added in the statement.

The forum expressed confidence that the governor will sustain the relationship with the Indigenous Contractors, as it is now, and after the renewal of his mandate in the 2027 elections.