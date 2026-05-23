N’ Delta Activist Joins Warri Reps Race, Assures of Inclusive Representation

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Niger Delta environmentalist and peace advocate, Comrade Sheriff Mulade, has formally declared his intention to contest for the House of Representatives seat for Warri Federal Constituency ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mulade picked up the Expression of Interest Form under the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), expressing optimism about emerging victorious in the polls scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking shortly after obtaining the form yesterday, the Delta State-born development advocate described his aspiration as a call to serve humanity and advance the collective interest of the people of Warri Federal Constituency.

“I am very happy today for making this possible. I dedicate this form to God Almighty and humanity,” Mulade stated.

The peace crusader, who holds the traditional title of Ibe-Sorimowei of the ancient Gbaramatu Kingdom, also appreciated the leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress for giving him the opportunity to contest.

He specifically commended former Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, for providing a credible political platform for progressive-minded Nigerians.

Mulade said his ambition is driven by the desire to deliver purposeful, productive and inclusive representation to the people of the constituency, which comprises the Itsekiri, Ijaw and Urhobo ethnic nationalities.

According to him, “I am the right man for the job at this moment. I represent peace, unity, development and inclusive people-oriented representation devoid of ethnic sentiment and segregation.”

He pledged to strengthen peaceful coexistence and deepen mutual understanding among the various ethnic groups in the constituency, while attracting sustainable development to the Warri axis.