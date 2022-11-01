Commuters Stranded as Lagos Drivers Protest Extortion, Harassment by Agberos

Segun James and Rebecca Ejifoma

Many commuters yesterday were left stranded on Lagos State roads as commercial bus drivers in the state began seven-day strike against alleged extortion and harassment from motor park thugs.

The protest comes with the lingering excessive levies imposed by the management and caretaker committee members locally known as ‘Agbero’ on buses at almost every junction across the state.

The bus drivers, under the aegis of the Joint Drivers’ Welfare Association of Nigeria (JDWAN), went on with their decision to display their grievances from October 31 to November 6 over the inability of the state government to tackle the excessive levies on commercial bus drivers.

The National Leader of JDWAN, Abiodun Akintade, in a statement yesterday said: “Drivers and commuters have had a brimful extortion and harassment from the motor park management and caretaker committee members popularly known as Agbero.”

He bemoaned that it is also visible that the cost of goods and services in the state is a consequence of thug extortion, adding that: “No goods would be delivered, and 95 per cent of working-class residents can’t be transported without the service of commercial drivers.

“The unfettered and violent extortion by the Lagos State Government agents has not only increased transportation fare beyond the affordability of workers but also made every good and service out of the reach of the poor Lagosians.”

Also, the People’s Alternative Political Movement (TPAP-M), in its solidarity message to JDWAN, called for an end to the “unjust levies” Lagos commercial bus, taxi and tricycle drivers are subjected to.

“The extortion of commercial vehicle drivers in the state has wider economic implications,” the group said in a statement jointly signed by Affiong Affiong and Akinkunmi Olawoyin, interim chairperson and secretary respectively.

It added: “It is one of the most critical drivers of inflation; the throttling levy imposed on the drivers has a direct effect on the supply chain of goods and services, and consequently hiking the price of essential goods, commodities, and services in Lagos relative to other states.

“Putting an end to this state-approved extortion of drivers would bring down the high cost of living in Lagos and ensure that profits made by the drivers are not streamed illegally into the coffers of a rent-seeking state.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government has said it is now looking into the demands of JDWAN, with a view to finding solutions to the issues raised by the Association.

The government, in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr. Sola Giwa said the move becomes necessary following the planned seven-day job boycott by the drivers over alleged “harassment and extortion by motor parks and garages management”.

“Sequel to the announcement by JDWAN to embark on a seven-day strike starting from 31st October, 2022, the Ministry of Transportation invited its leadership to a meeting on Friday 28th October, 2022, despite its non-affiliation to any of the transport unions known by the State Government, i.e NURTW and RTEAN.

“Most of the union members at the meeting were from the Badagry axis and it was resolved that the meeting be adjourned till Wednesday, 2nd November, 2022 to have a larger house (the Unions inclusive) and resolve the matter amicably.”

The government said that the outcome of the November 2, 2022 meeting will be made known to the public.

“The State Government urges drivers to continue their daily routine without fear of molestation and intimidation as security agencies have been directed to maintain law and order.

“Those who are taking advantage of the situation to raise fares are warned to desist from doing so or face the consequences of their illegal actions.”