2023: Esinrogunjo Resigns from AbdulRazaq’s Cabinet





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of 2023 elections, one of the actors of “O To Ge” (enough is enough) Movement in Kwara State, Mr. Musibau Esinrogunjo, has resigned his appointment as the Senior Special Assistant to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Rural Mobilisation with immediate effect.

The former governor’s aide remained one of the major actors that worked day and night during the 2019 general elections to ensure the electoral victory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) through the “Enough is Enough Movement” in the state.

He and the state governor hailed from Ilorin West local Government Area of the state.

However, Eshinrogun in his letter of resignation dated October 31, 2022, which was addressed to Governor AbdulRazaq through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Saba Jibril, said that the resignation was purely personal.

The former governor aide, however, thanked the governor for the opportunity given to him to serve under his administration in the state.

Esinrogunjo had recently received the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, at his personal office along Geri Alimi Road, Ilorin, and exchanged pleasantries.

This new development, it was learnt, has set a serious test for the political calculations ahead of the next year’s general elections in the state as the former governor’s aide may join PDP anytime from now.