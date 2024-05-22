AAUA Alumni Donate 5KVA Solar-powered Generator to Varsity

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Adekunle Ajasin University (AAUA) Alumni Association has donated a 5KVA solar power generating set worth N4 million to the Exams and Records Unit of the university.

Speaking in Akungba Akoko at the inauguration of the project , the Alumni President, Dr Olumide Olugbemi-Gabriel, said the project was executed to provide uninterrupted power supply to the Exams and Records Unit of the university to guarantee a seamless processing of academic transcripts.

The president noted that many alumni of the university had complained about slow and sometimes, delayed processing of their transcripts caused by inadequate power supply to town and the rationing of electricity on campus due to the high cost of powering the university with generators.

He said the solar power project would foster a more robust relationship between the varsity and its alumni who either need transcript for admission purposes or for greener pastures outside the country.

Olugbemi-Gabriel who assured that the alumni would carry out more projects for the benefits of the university community disclosed the intention of the alumni body to spend about N50 million on the ongoing hostel project in 2024.

He called on alumni members across the globe to provide financial support for the hostel project which aims at addressing accommodation shortage in the institution.

Olugbemi-Gabriel highlighted a number of projects to be executed by his administration including awarding scholarships to indigent and physically challenged students as well as instituting a N250,000 prize for the overall best graduating student this year.

He, therefore, solicited financial support for the association since its resources are not infinite.

Inaugurating the project, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, hailed the association for always providing critical infrastructure for the university.