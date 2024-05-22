Ex-Governor Oyinlola Unveils Institution Named after Mother 

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola has unveiled two institutions in his hometown, Okuku, headquarters of Odo-Otin LGA in Osun.

Journalists were conducted round and exposed to some infrastructure and academics significant facilities by Oyinlola, the proprietor of the institutions.

The Osun ex-governor unveiled the Alolade Oyinlola College of Health Sciences and Information Technology during the maiden press conference which was addressed alongside ex-Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof Peter Okebukola, former Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, among others.

Oyinlola explained that the reason for siting the school in Okuku and naming it after his mother was because his father ensured that he gave formal education to all his over 60 children.

He said, “If by chance in the next generation people asked who is Olagunsoye Oyinlola, unless if there is no Lagos State again that the name will not reflect in history, unless, if there is no Okuku again that is when people will forget that there was one Oba Moses Oyewole Oyinlola who has passed. In 250 years, who will remember that woman that gave birth to Olagunsoye Oyinlola, hence the naming of this institutions after her.”

Speaking on goals and missions of the Institution, Oyinlola said Alolade Oyinlola College of Health Sciences and Information Technology is to prepare students for careers as health and information technology professionals.

The institution seeks to operate with the highest standards knowing that the future of our youths depend on how they are trained today, while offering students an environment of “innovation and creativity that inspires them to explore new ways of thinking and achieving.”

He added, “At AOCHSIT, students will gain practical knowledge and build relationships to help them excel in work and life. They will also be equipped with the skills needed to build their future. From orientation to graduation, students’ learning and their future will be at the heart of all we do. Our commitment is to help our students realize their potential and graduate to success.

“Our lecturers are drawn from the crop of top professionals in various fields of health sciences home and abroad.”

They are talented professionals carefully selected to train and assist our students to become globally recognized professionals and help them attain their career goals.

Okebukola disclosed that about 35 professors both within and outside Nigeria would be adjunct lecturers at the institutions.