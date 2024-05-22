NGO Vows to Break Barriers in STEM, Quality Education for Unemployed Female Graduates in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A non-profit organisation based in Kwara State, Webfala Digital Skills for All Initiative (WDSfAI), has reiterated commitment to ensuring that every individual, regardless of their circumstances, has access to quality education and the opportunity to thrive in this digital age.

The organisation said it would make use of STEM education and digital literacy skills in order to enable them to create their own future and compete favorably in this digital age.

The Executive Director of the Webfala, Mrs. Nafisat Bakare stated this in Ilorin over the weekend during the orientation programme for over 45 unemployed female graduates.

According to her, ‘Webfala Keeping Female in STEM Programme’ is an initiative of Webfala Digital Skills for All Initiative (WDSfAI), a nonprofit organisation established in 2018 with the mission to empower underprivileged children, girls, youth and women in Nigeria with STEM education and digital literacy skills that will enable them create their own future and compete favorably in this digital age.

Bakare said, “Our organisation’s mission aligns closely with the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), and SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth). I am reminded of the transformative power of education. Education is not merely about acquiring knowledge; it is about unlocking doors, breaking down barriers, and paving the way for a brighter future.

“At Webfala Digital Skills for all Initiative, we are committed to ensuring that every individual, regardless of their background or circumstances, has access to quality education and the opportunity to thrive in this digital age.”

She added, “Keeping Female in STEM 2024” is a testament to this commitment. By providing unemployed female graduates with training in either cybersecurity, software development (backend), or data science.

“According to UNESCO, only 35% of STEM students globally are women, highlighting the urgent need for initiatives like ours to promote gender equality and empower females in STEM. Our commitment to gender equality is not just a moral imperative. It is also an economic necessity. Research has shown that increasing women’s participation in the workforce can lead to significant economic growth and development.”