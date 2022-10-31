Our Administration Stands out on Infrastructures, Education, Health, Says Kwara Gov

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, at the weekend said his administration stands shoulder high above in areas of road infrastructure, education, health care delivery, and welfare of workers and citizens.

AbdulRazaq stated this in Okuta town in Baruten Local Government Area of the state during the live programme on the first-ever radio station in Kwara North.

The Notia FM (90.7), an arm of the Kwara State Broadcasting Corporation, is a project of this administration which the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has recently approved to begin transmission from Okuta town.

The governor also used the occasion to inaugurate the Kano road, which connects the Emir’s palace to Maro, a suburb of the big town.

Until now, residents of Kwara North could only listen to or get the services of radio stations from either Benin Republic or Oyo State, a jinx the governor had pledged to break.

He said: “We thank the Almighty God for this feat. I thank the people of Baruten and Kwara North for their support for this administration.

“We are glad to have made this good history and impact in the lives of our people”.

The governor was accompanied on the inspection visit to the radio by Senator Umar Sadiq (Kwara North); Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu; House of Assembly members, cabinet members, and top chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He had earlier addressed a town hall meeting in Okuta, which was attended by top government officials, community leaders led by Emir of Okuta, Alhaji Dr. Idris Abubakar Sero, civic groups, members of the public, and APC apparatchiks.

“Whether in road infrastructure, education, health care delivery, or welfare of our workers and citizens, our administration stands shoulder high above where we are coming from,” he said.

His speech was preceded by commendations from Senator Sadiq, Speaker Danladi, and the monarch of Okuta, among others.

Cabinet members and heads of parastatals took turns to mention specific programmes and projects already done or are ongoing in Baruten, Kwara North, and across the state.

Executive Secretary, state Health Insurance Agency, Dr. Olubunmi Jettawo-Winter, said close to 2,000 indigents of Baruten LGA have been enrolled in the state Health Insurance scheme.

Also, the acting General Manager, State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP), Alhaji AbdulQuowiyu Olododo, said between 2020 and 2022, a total of 4,540 people from Baruten and Kaiama LGAs have benefitted from the government’s safety net (Owo Isowo and Owo Arugbo), while six young entrepreneurs from the two tiers of government received N1million each to support their businesses under the Kwaprenuour 2.0.