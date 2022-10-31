Buhari Sympathises With India over Bridge Collapse That Claimed 141 Lives

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with the government and people of India following reports that no fewer that 141 people have died after a British-era bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening.

Apart from those that died, 177 of the 500 have been saved and teams are searching for several others who are still missing.

The President, in a release issued on Monday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said:

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I wish to express my profound sorrow and sincere sympathy to the Prime Minister, families of the deceased, and the people of India following this tragic incident.”

He prayed for the quick recovery of all the persons who suffered injuries.