ANLCA Reaffirms Commitment to Nigeria Customs Service

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Onne Seaport chapter said it would continue to uphold the fiscal policy of the federal government through synergy with the Nigeria Customs Service.

The Chairman of the association, Mr. Mike Ebeatu, made this known to journalists at the weekend in Port Harcourt.

Ebeatu through the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Obinna Nwachukwu noted that the group ensured that it’s members adhered to set standards of the Nigerian Customs Service in compliance with tax remittance and ban on illicit trade at the port terminal.

“Upon assumption as the Area Controller, Compt. Auwal Mohammed made it clear that the area command will not tolerate illegalities and as a stakeholder, ANLCA equally keyed into that laudable mandate.

“ANLCA is a professional organisation committed to patriotic goals, and would not support any acts capable of undermining the nation’s economy.” Ebeatu said in a statement.

The chairman also debunked insinuation by some quarters alleging non-declaration of consignments and evasion of customs duties by some Frieght Forwarders who are also members of ANLCA

Describing the insinuation as untrue, he said the allegation was a deliberate attempt at destroying existing synergy between the body and the Nigerian Customs Service.

Ebeatu therefore, pledged the group’s continued cooperation with relevant stakeholders with a view of enhancing achievements in the subsector.