Terror Alerts: Police Move to Douse Tension, Say No Bombs Planted in Abuja

*Army sets up emergency call centre

*BA cancels London-Abuja flight, reschedules others till November 7

*Julius Berger warns staff to avoid public places in FCT

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Chinedu Eze in Lagos

In a move to douse tension generated by the reports on social media that bombs were planted in many parts of Abuja, the Nigeria Police yesterday reassured the residents of the capital city that there was no truth in such claims.



The United States, United Kingdom and other foreign missions had last week released security alert, warning their citizens to steer clear of Abuja because of planned terrorist attack.



But in furtherance of proactive security measures put in place to address the tension, the Nigerian Army has set up an emergency call centre and appealed to the citizenry to utilise the numbers in case of any eventuality.



In a statement issued yesterday, the Nigeria Police said there were no such threats and affirmed that the nation’s capital remained safe.

The statement issued by the Force Headquarters said there was no imminent threat to the FCT, and neither was any bomb planted in any part of the territory.

“It is surprising and disheartening to read in the news and on social media that bombs are being planted in every area of the Federal Capital Territory, even from some individuals, who are presumed to be peace ambassadors and patriotic agents of national unity in Nigeria.



“I don’t think it will do our country any good to continually spread such fearful rumours to further create more panic to citizens and residents of the FCT and Nigeria at large,” the statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer and Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said.

The statement added that the purported claim that bombs were planted in many locations was unfounded.

“We still reiterate that the Federal Capital Territory is safe and there is no imminent threat, neither is the FCT being saturated with bombs as speculated in the news.



“We, therefore, urge residents of the FCT and Nigerians at large to disregard this fake news which was purportedly sponsored to create fear in our people and heat the polity.



“We will continue to adopt all effective operational strategies to decimate the activities of non-state actors and other criminal elements in the country,” the statement explained.

Also speaking in Ibusa, Delta State, yesterday, the Inspector General of Police (IG, Mr. Alkali Baba Usman, described the alarm raised by the US and other countries over the terror alert in Abuja as unnecessary security alert that does not have meaning.



Usman who was in the town for the inauguration of an anti-bomb modern police station and barracks for officers and men, said it was only proper if there was security threats, for the diplomats to inform the authorities rather than calling on their citizens to flee.



Saying security agencies were however not taking the message lightly as investigation had commenced to nip any security threat in the bud, the IG assured residents of Abuja of their safety. He told the media to avoid being used as agents to spread fake news.



Usman said the force was making adequate preparation to ensure that the 2023 general elections would be successful.

He said; “our election will be credible, free and fair by the grace of God. Our votes will count, and those we want as our leaders will be our leaders.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has set up an emergency call centre and rolled out phone lines for the citizenry in case of any suspicious movement.

The army announced on its Twitter handle.



“Kindly report any information that would aid the Nigerian Army in combating insecurity through a phone call, SMS through short code 193 or Whatsapp to the following numbers: 07017222225 09060005290, 09809990013, 08077444303 or report on the army website, army.mil.ng or na.calicentre@army.mil.ng,” the army explained.



It said messages should contain the exact location, date and time of the incident.

British Airways Cancels London-Abuja Flight, Schedules Others Till November 7

However, despite the security measures being put in place by the army and the police, the BA yesterday cancelled its London-Abuja flight and rescheduled other London-Abuja and Abuja-London flights from October 30 to November 7, 2022.

The airline stated that the reason for the change was a result of operational constraints but informed sources close to the airline said the development was in response to the ongoing security concerns in Abuja.

The airline had earlier stated that it was working closely with government authorities following the Foreign Commonwealth Office’s advice against all but essential travel to Abuja.



“We are working closely with government authorities following the Foreign Commonwealth Office advice against all but essential travel to Abuja. Safety is at the heart of everything we do and we will continue to monitor the situation closely,” said the Regional Commercial Manager, of West Africa, Adetutu Otuyalo.

In a circular issued yesterday by the airline, it announced what it described as temporary flight schedule changes in London-Abuja flights and Abuja-London flights from October 30 to November 7 due to operational constraints.

Under the new flight schedules, LHR-ABV (London to Abuja) flight departs at 0800hrs and arrives at 1415hrs, while ABV – LHR (Abuja – London) flight departs at 1600hrs and arrives at 2230hrs.”



“For cancelled flights BA83/28 Oct and BA82/29 Oct, please follow the BA standard cancellation guidelines for rebooking customers. Please contact your BA Account Manager if you need further clarification,” the airline added.

The UK government had earlier advised its nationals to stay clear of Abuja due to potential terrorist attacks.

Julius Berger Warns Staff to Avoid Public Places in FCT

In a related development, the construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has issued a security advisory, warning its member of staff to avoid public places and events within the FCT, including supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, bars, clubs and other areas where many may meet

The advisory released by the company said it was “in response to ongoing security concerns within the FCT and central Abuja.

“It is advised to avoid all public events within the FCT environment: including supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, bars, clubs and other areas where many may meet.”



According to the advisory, this advice applies from the evening of Friday, October 28 to the morning of Monday, October 31.

“It remains possible to move to other JBN work or residential locations throughout the weekend. Your safety is our primary concern,” the advisory added.