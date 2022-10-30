Senator Aishatu Binani’s Good Example

HighLife

Regardless of the darkness and uncertainty of the times, there will always be individuals whose actions spark hope in the hearts of spectators and bystanders. Senator Aishatu Ahmed (Binani) is one such individual. Despite being a woman in an institution greatly dominated by men, she is a shining example of what a genuine representative of people is. In her continued efforts to see the will of the people done, Binani is not deterred by the ups and downs of her senatorial office and has even gone on to be the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It has been a while since a female political figure shook the halls of leadership in Nigeria. Because they make up a paltry handful of the movers and shakers of policymaking in Nigeria, female politicians generally have to ride the storm with double the effort before reaching the shores of accomplishment and recognition. On this front, Binani can be said to be doing extremely well.

Even though she is not a noisemaker, the doings of Senator Binani, the figure representing Adamawa Central in the Senate, continue to dazzle. Known in some quarters as the lady intent on breaking the glass ceiling for female participation in politics, Binani is doing all she can to ensure that there are female voices once one gets past the change-resistant vestibules of Nigeria’s politics.

Currently, Senator Binani is the only female senator from the whole of Northern Nigeria. More than that, she recently came first in the Adamawa APC governorship election, beating prestigious individuals like Nuhu Ribadu, the first Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); Muhammadu Jibrilla Bindow, the immediate past governor of Adamawa state, and Abdurrazaq Namdas, a member of the House of Representatives.

So far, Binani has lit a fire in the hearts of women everywhere, with Adamawa being the first witness of the glorious age. Her good example is worth emulating in every corporate and government quarter of leadership in Nigeria.