Funnybone, Kachi Offia, Chigul to Host AMAA 2022

Popular comedian and MC, Funnybone, Arise NEWS Channel host, Kachi Offia, and comedienne cum actress Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah have been confirmed as the host of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) gala night. This was contained in a statement by AMAA’s director of media, Tope Ajayi.

Already, nominees from different parts of the continent including Uganda, South Africa, Kenya, and Ghana, as well as nominees from the U.S., Germany, and the United Kingdom have arrived in Lagos for the awards which is scheduled for today, Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Jewel Aeida Hall, Lekki, Lagos.

Meanwhile, AMAAs official chief host, the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised nominees from different countries in Africa and the diaspora a good time in the metropolis. Sanwo-Olu, who promised to host the continental awards ceremony for four years in 2021, reiterated that all is set and ready for a wonderful and memorable awards ceremony.

The award ceremony will be led by Juju legend, King Sunny Ade, P-Square, Kate Henshaw, Young Jon, Zadok, and Yinka Davies. Other music acts confirmed for the awards ceremony are Ayo Bankole, Matty, Veentage Band, DJ Kenchello, and Gerald Eze.