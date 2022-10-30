Expert Says Brain Drain Added Advantage, Charges Govt On Business-Friendly Economy

The Chief Executive Officer of Zitra Investments, a licensed lending institution that provides a broad range of financial services to help individuals, Tunde Obaero , has said the current brain drain experienced in Nigeria is an added advantage for the country in the future to grow its economy.

Speaking during an exclusive virtual interview recently, the business expert with 18 years experience in Strategy, Operations and Risk Management, argued that although the country is losing its best hands, most of them will be returning into the country with better skills and values which will eventually lead to rapid development.

He said: “The issue of brain drain is what we should address. The reality is that it doesn’t have a pill that solves it quickly. We have an economic crisis that has led to brain drain so there will definitely be a coming back of the people we have left the country – better economy at home, improvement in financial situation will bring them back home.

“Our people coming back from diaspora will be a plus and not minus, they will come back with skills, competencies, knowledge, values. They will come back to improve not only their life but also develop the country. Other people see brain drain as a bad thing but I see it as a good thing.”

Speaking further, the finance guru, Badero, laid emphasis on the government creating an enabling environment for the private sector to lead the economy for stability, while the government should focuse more on infrastructural development.

“The reality is that while we keep waiting for government intervention, the real growth is from the private sector which has led with a sizable growth we can see round. The role of the government as far as I am concerned is to give more room to the private sector. The more the government gets out of the way for the private sector the better it is for the economy.

“I also feel while the government is giving room to the private sector, they should focus more on basic infrastructure and safety of Nigerians and also keep up with government services the way it should be,” he said.

Providing a solution, he said: “Zitra is positioned to change the narrative from the retail financial services, to be a one stop shop for financial services , also positioned to put a smile on the faces of small business owners across Nigeria. Zitra is positioned to rivide value. Our dream is make businesses better and more valuable so in the long run make their families and households happy.

“Zitra Investments is a licensed lending institution that provides a broad range of financial sevices to help individuals, micro-businesses, SMEs and large corporates achieve their financial goals. This is done by providing these businesses with access to loans and investment products curated to seve their specific needs.

“Zitra pides itself as a knowledge and technology diven company. With access to cutting edge technology we are able to seve the needs of the under-seved in the financial market. Using our knowledge of the economy and financial markets, we design products to meet the needs of our sophisticated clients. The vision of Pro viding financial freedom to our clients through creative and sustainable solutions.

“Mission to become a leading financial se vice pr o vider, with a focus on impacting the community and connecting people to their financial objectives while deliveing value to our stakeholders. We are diven by our passion to give back to the community, through the pr o vision of seamless financial assistance and advisoy to individuals and businesses.”