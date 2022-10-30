Emir of Kano Harps on Recreation, Stress Management

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, has stressed the need for people to engage in recreation and sporting activities to manage stress.

The emir made the call on Saturday while delivering a goodwill message as the Royal Father of the day at the 56th anniversary of Ikeja Club Lagos, Nigeria.

Bayero highlighted the importance of recreation hubs and centres like the Ikeja Club, noting that they could never be over-emphasised in society.

According to the emir, “Body and mind need to relax and unwind from time to time, especially as we age. Most people who don’t understand the need to shed their daily stresses end up with dire consequences.

“We, therefore, call and encourage people to avail themselves with opportunities to remain healthy and ward off life-threatening diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure and others.”

Furthermore, the emir commended the resilience of the club management for nurturing the club from its inception in 1966 to date, adding that the Ikeja Club had become one of the best social and recreational institutions in the country.

The traditional ruler expressed happiness that the event accorded him the opportunity to meet ace footballer Segun Odegbami and veteran music maestro King Sunny Ade.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that one of the highlights of the events was the presentation of the club’s Presidential Awards to six personalities from Kano State.

It was gathered that amongst the six recipients of the award from Kano were Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Alhaji Abdussamad Rabiu, renowned businessmen.

Bayero commended the club for the honour and congratulated the award recipients.

Personalities that graced the occasion included Oba AbdulKabir Obalanlege, the Olota of Ota and Dr. Erelu Abiola Dosunmu, the Erelu of Lagos.

The emir was accompanied by the Sarkin Dawakin Tsakar-Gida Kano, Alhaji Ahmad Ado-Bayero; Malam Magaji Galadima, the Kachallan Kano; Prince Isah Bayero as well as Alhaji Tajuddeen Dantata.