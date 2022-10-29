Buhari to Declare Open 6th Edition of Nigeria Mining Week Tuesday

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





President Muhammadu Buhari will next Tuesday declare open the 6th edition of the Nigeria Mining Week which assembles investors, academia and mining industry professionals across the entire mineral sector value chain at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilenka Adegbite, made the disclosure on Thursday during the second press briefing of the forthcoming event.

Adegbite while delivering his speech noted that the theme of this year’s event is titled ‘Success and Achievements In The Nigerian Mining Sector’ will highlight the giant strides of this administration through the mineral sector as one of the cardinal drivers of the diversification agenda.

According to him, “As earlier mentioned, one of the key issues to be discussed would include the vital mineral resources of the future which are the building blocks for many technologies providing us with green renewable energy, while allowing us to keep in line with the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) global standards.

“We shall also deliberate on the acquisition of bankable geoscientific data, the efficient and transparent mineral title administration processes, as well as downstream opportunities in the Mining Sector and the Nigerian Mineral value-chain Regulations, 2021.”

Speaking further, the minister said that the future minerals are globally recognised as vital for the economic well-being of the world’s major and emerging economies, as they are essential for producing new energies and technologies.

These minerals, he revealed, primarily comprised copper, cobalt, lithium, nickel, platinum group minerals, and to a lesser extent, aluminum, chromium, graphite, manganese, rare earth elements, and zinc.

“Over the next two decades, the mineral demand from electric vehicles and battery storage is predicted to grow astronomically. Thus, the development of these minerals or the lack thereof will determine the economic strength or weakness of a developing nation like Nigeria. The scope of the event would encompass the following:

“An overview of the current policy framework for the sustainable development of the solid minerals sector. To explore the sustainable investment opportunities available to investors in the Nigerian mining sector.

“To highlight the potential and current challenges faced in the mining sector. To discuss access to finance for bankable mining projects.”

Continuing, Adegbite stated that the government in particular, has been putting all its political will and weight behind the sustainable development of the mining sector and “I am super excited to announce that as we aim to discuss the common challenges and share our success stories, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President of The Federal Republic of Nigeria will declare the event open.

“Therefore, I enjoin you all to be part of this event that would cover latest industry issues, as well as providing a springboard for new partnerships and business opportunities.

“Ladies and gentlemen, let me assure you at this juncture that Abuja is safe; the country’s entire security agencies have been deployed to ensure that all lives and property are well secured.

“Finally, I wish to thank the media and to also urge them to give this event super publicity as we welcome all to the Nigeria Mining Week,” he said.