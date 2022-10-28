  • Friday, 28th October, 2022

Okhma Global Appointed to Market 2022 Carnival Calabar

Business | 41 seconds ago

Africa’s largest street festival, Carnival Calabar, has authorized Okhma Global Ltd to be the lead marketer for this year’s celebrations in December 2022.

The carnival resumes after a two-year hiatus affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

At the press briefing to announce the return of the highly anticipated event, the State’s Commissioner for Culture and Tourism gave reasons for the resumption of the festival.

“Cross River is among the committee of carnival producers in the world. Carnivals were shut down worldwide in the last two years because of COVID-19. As we speak, carnivals worldwide have started production, and we can see that the Covid-19 protocols have been relaxed, “he said.

The MD/CEO of Okhama, Mrs Mary Ephraim- Egbas, who expressed her delight at the vote of confidence the Carnival planning committee gave on Okhma Global, said, ‘Okhma Global is not just a marketing agency. We are a team of agile and youthful people governed by five core values: Resilience. Excellence. Innovative. Global. Nurturing, which we’ve abbreviated into ‘REIGN’.

