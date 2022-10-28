Air Peace Splashes Free Tickets on Customers

Nigeria largest carrier, Air Peace marked its 8th anniversary and gave its customers and frequent flyers free flight tickets.

The airline’s stations nationwide were decorated to reflect the celebrations and it has initiated a couple of social media activities to reward lucky customers with free flight tickets.

The Spokesperson of Air Peace, Stanley Olisa, expressed delight that the airline was eight years stronger and added that in less than a decade, it has created massive impact in Nigeria and by extension, West African aviation industry.

“We are very happy to be celebrating eight years of providing connectivity for Nigerians and abundantly thankful to them for their support and patronage since inception. We could not have come this far without you.

“We started with a vision to seamlessly interconnect cities and a future-proof blueprint to achieve that vision, and we are on track.

“From starting with seven aircraft exactly 8 years ago, we have grown to become a leader in the West African markets, easing the burden of air travel with the provision of multiple network options for the flying public while also contributing immensely to the growth of the economies where we operate”, Olisa said.