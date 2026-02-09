Google, African Institutions Set to Boost 100m Africans in AI Future

Emma Okonji

Google and a consortium of leading African research institutions has announced the launch of WAXAL, a large-scale, openly accessible speech dataset designed to catalyze research and build more inclusive AI technologies.

The dataset bridges a critical digital divide for over 100 million speakers by providing foundational data for 21 sub-Saharan African languages, including Hausa, Luganda, Yoruba, and Acholi.

Head of Google Research Africa, Aisha Walcott-Bryantt, said: “The ultimate impact of WAXAL is the empowerment of people in Africa”. Said “This dataset provides the critical foundation for students, researchers, and entrepreneurs to build technology on their own terms, in their own languages, finally reaching over 100 million people. We look forward to seeing African innovators use this data to create everything from new educational tools to voice-enabled services that create tangible economic opportunities across the continent.”

A central principle of the project was to ensure it was built by and for the community. African academic and community organizations, including Makerere University (Uganda), the University of Ghana, and Digital Umuganda (Rwanda), led the data collection with guidance from Google experts. These partner institutions retain full ownership of the data, establishing a new framework for equitable, partnership-led AI development.