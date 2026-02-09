Zach Adedeji takes message of new tax laws to the youths, writes YAKUBU DATI

The application portal for accessing loans by Nigerian students officially opened on May 24, 2024 and since then, tertiary education in Nigeria has never been the same again with increase in rate of admission and wider interest by applicants.

The loan is to enable indigent students in universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, etc., have access to quality education.

With that access granted, came the need for students of tertiary institutions to understand the workings of the system that makes it possible for such funds to be generated for them to use and the responsibility that comes with it.

Much as they understand that the facility is to support their education, the need for them to comprehend how it was conceived and derived to remove any ambiguity on how it works becomes imperative.

Fortunately, chairman of the National Revenue Service (NRS) Mr Zach Adelabu Adedeji who understands

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda of economic reform, fiscal discipline, and inclusive governance has been living up to expectations in that regard, playing a strategic role by driving grassroots ownership of Nigeria’s new tax laws through direct public engagement and education.

The opportunity to further expand on that narrative and break down the New Tax Laws beckons presently as he has been invited as guest lecturer at the Maiden Combined Convocation lecture of the Federal Polytechnic, Ayede, Oyo State.

Students, who are the future of the nation, need to understand that tax reforms are critical to rebuilding Nigeria’s revenue base and reducing dependence on borrowing and how their success depend largely on public understanding and trust.

Adedeji’s acceptance to serve as a lecturer at the Federal Polytechnic, Ayede, is exactly the kind of people-centered approach to policy implementation required as thousands of students would be there to receive his message.

By breaking down complex tax provisions in an academic setting, he is equipping students—future entrepreneurs, professionals, and public servants—with the knowledge needed to appreciate taxation as a tool for national development.

Already the graduating students, parents and beneficiaries of the NELFUND students support scheme are warming up to appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his revolutionary policies that is creating opportunities for indigent students to access education in a novel initiative.

As a lecturer at the maiden combined convocation of the Federal Polytechnic, Ayede, the chairman will dwell on the topic “The Role of Technology in implementing Nigeria’s New Tax Law: Challenges, Prospects and implications for National Development.”

This engagement aligns squarely with the Renewed Hope Agenda’s emphasis on bringing citizens along in the reform process.

Rather than restricting tax discourse to elite policy circles, Adedeji is fostering informed participation at the grassroots.

From there, students exposed to this practical knowledge become carriers of accurate information within their communities, helping to counter misinformation and distrust.

The maiden inaugural lecture is billed for Wednesday, 11th and the Maiden Combined Convocation is 12th February, 2026, at the Federal Polytechnic Ayede, Permanent Site, Ogo -Oluwa LGA, Oyo State.

Symbolically, the presence of the NRS chairman in the academic environment narrows the gap between government and the governed. It reinforces the idea that tax reform is not punitive but developmental.

By prioritizing education and inclusion, Adedeji is translating the Renewed Hope Agenda into tangible action, strengthening Nigeria’s fiscal future through informed and willing compliance.

Chairman of the Governing Council, Hon Yakubu Dati, is collaborating with the Rector, Dr T.A. Abdul-Hamid, Governing Board members, the Registrar and board Secretary, Mr Akin Odesola and the Management for a successful outing.

Already, construction work to the permanent has commenced through the intervention of Zach Adedeji to create accessibility to the permanent site to enable take off of academic activities.

The dream of the founding fathers for an institution to be self sustaining is steps away from being realised.

.

Hon. Dati FNIPR is the Council Chairman of Federal Polytechnic, Ayede, Oyo State