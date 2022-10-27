  • Thursday, 27th October, 2022

Tinubu: I’ve Forgiven Osinbajo

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said he has forgiven Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Tinubu was said to have stated this  in Kano while addressing some political support groups loyal to Osinbajo during the APC presidential primaries.

He said  a man who asks for  forgiveness from God  must be willing to forgive others.

Tinubu said he has nothing against the vice president, stressing that  he will work with everybody.

According to  Tinubu, he visited Osinbajo at his house after the primaries, and also interacted with him during the ministerial retreat.

He said: “I have nothing against him. I have been to his House after the primaries. I have seen him on the day of the goodwill message to the retreat organised by the president.

“And a man who forgives, man who asks for forgiveness from Allah fully deserves forgiveness. If you cannot give forgiveness, how are you asking from Allah? To me, it is over.”

During a meeting, Coordinator of the Drone Marshall Support Group, Alwan Hassan had urged Tinubu to work with Osinbajo and other presidential aspirants who ran against him at the primary election on 8 June.

He said: “We made consultations with your friends and even your enemies.

“Sometimes, all of them speak of one good quality about you. Most of them have agreed that you stood out as being patient and forgiving whosoever offends you in politics.

“We want to see more of public participation between you and the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and all other aspirants that contested against you. You are the candidate, you have won,” he said.

Hassan assured him that all the group will work for the APC candidate.

 Osinbajo was one of the presidential aspirants who ran against Tinubu in the APC presidential primary election held in June.

