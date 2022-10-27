Savers Win Big, as LAPO Launches ‘My Pikin & I Promo’

Latest Headlines
Sunday Ehigiator
A tricycle, deep-freezers, generators, and blenders were some of the items won by clients, as LAPO Microfinance bank restated its commitment toward its mandate of social and economic empowerment of members of low-income households through its responsive products and financial services, at the promo launch of the ‘My Pikin & I (MPI) savings account recently held in Lagos.
In a signed statement by the bank, it revealed that the product was carefully researched and designed to provide a simple savings platform with very low entry requirements to help inculcate a savings culture and greater financial inclusion for members of low-income households, small business owners, parents and guardians.
“Savers can open the account with as low as N200 and stand the chance of enjoying huge benefits such as one-year free insurance cover, scholarship and interest earnings on savings.”
Also speaking to the media at the ‘My Pikin & I’ promo raffle event, which was held in Lagos, LAPO’s Head of Communications, Oluremi Akande, said, the objective of the promo was to encourage better savings culture/discipline among low-income earners, build sustainable wealth and to increase financial inclusion.