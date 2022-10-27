  • Thursday, 27th October, 2022

Reading Age-appropriate Books to Children Will Improve Vocabulary, Communication, Says Aboderin-Talabi 

Nigeria | 4 mins ago

Funmi Ogundare 

As Nigerian authors gear up for the 2022  Akada Children’s Books Festival ( ACBF), Chairman, Association of Children’s Authors and Illustrators of Nigeria, Mrs. Olubunmi Aboderin-Talabi has called on parents to buy age-appropriate books for their children and read to them at a very early age.

Aboderin-Talabi who made this known, yesterday, while briefing journalists on the fourth edition of the programme, scheduled to hold on October 29, at the UpBeat Centre, Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, said such move will go a long way in improving their vocabulary and communication skills.

According to her, “reading aloud to children makes them improve on their vocabulary and communication. Teaching your child new words also enable them to express themselves . Parents shouldn’t underestimate their kids , it is amazing how intelligent they are and learn what you teach them.”

She said this year’s programme which is aimed at showcasing children’s books written by African authors or books from around

the world, for a diverse audience of children, is themed, ‘Together Again’, and will feature author-led book readings; book chats; professional workshops for children’s book writers; illustrators and publishers; fun mini workshops and activities for children; music; drama and insightful sessions for parents and teachers.

She added that guests  can also access many exciting activities at the festival grounds, including music and dance, fun exhibitions, pop-Up library, book readings among others.

Asked about the impact the programme have had since 2019, the chairman said it has improved the reading culture because of access to digital books.

“We now have many people writing for children. We have been campaigning to parents to buy age appropriate books for their children as most times they buy books meant for adults for them. The campaign has really helped to improve access to books for children,” she stated.

A writing instructor and author of the book, ‘ ‘Kiyesi’, Tony Olaniji expressed delight about the book festival saying it is a dream come true. ” I have been longing to see it,” he said.

An Environmental Protection Advocate  and author of ‘ Vultures to the Rescue: The Clean Up Crew’, Mariam Longe said since she wrote her book, she has been reading to children in different schools, adding that when parents read to their children, they learn new words.

