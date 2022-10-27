Poland to Subsidise Companies Hit by Rising Energy Prices

The Polish Government will provide aid of 5.8 billion zloty ($1.23 billion) to companies hit by rising energy prices.

The country’s Development and Technology Minister, Mr Waldemar Buda, said the first tranche of 800 million zloty ($170 million) had been allocated to 92 large energy-intensive companies as part of a wider support scheme.

According to him, beneficiaries are the most important companies for the economy, and often the largest employers in their regions.

Buda said the aid had been approved by the European Commission, and would benefit companies in industries, including metallurgy, chemicals and the paper industry.

The second tranche worth five billion zloty ($1.06 billion) will be allocated to small and medium-sized companies. (Xinhua/NAN)