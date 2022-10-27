  • Thursday, 27th October, 2022

Poland to Subsidise Companies Hit by Rising Energy Prices

Rest of the World | 17 mins ago

The Polish Government will provide aid of 5.8 billion zloty ($1.23 billion) to companies hit by rising energy prices.

The country’s Development and Technology Minister, Mr Waldemar Buda, said the first tranche of 800 million zloty ($170 million) had been allocated to 92 large energy-intensive companies as part of a wider support scheme.

According to him, beneficiaries are the most important companies for the economy, and often the largest employers in their regions.

Buda said the aid had been approved by the European Commission, and would benefit companies in industries, including metallurgy, chemicals and the paper industry.

The second tranche worth five billion zloty ($1.06 billion) will be allocated to small and medium-sized companies. (Xinhua/NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.