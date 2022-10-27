NBTE Accredits 17 Courses for Fed Poly Ekiti





Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has granted approval to the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti (Fedpoly) for the running of seven new courses with effect from the 2022/2023 academic session to broaden the horizons for admission seekers.

In the same fashion, the federal government’s regulatory agency also granted accreditation to the polytechnic for eight other courses to improve learning in the institution.

The Rector of the institution, Dr. Hephzibah Oladebeye, in a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations, Ade Adeyemi-Adejolu, yesterday, said the approval was the outcome of a recent Quality Assurance Visitation exercise by the NBTE to the polytechnic.

The rector added that NBTE approval of the new programmes was contained in a correspondence to the polytechnic by the Executive Secretary of the Board, Prof. Idris Bugage, and signed by the Director, Polytechnic Programme, Ngbede Ogoh.

Oladebeye said the new programmes are: National Diploma (ND) in Public Administration, Library and Information Science, Hospitality Management, Water Resources Engineering, Welding and Fabrication Technology, Mechatronics Engineering and Higher National Diploma (HND) in Petroleum Engineering Technology.

The letter read: “With reference to the Resources Inspection Visitation carried out by the Board to your institution from October 10 to 14, 2022, I am directed to inform you that the Board has granted approval to your institution to offer the following programmes with effect from 2022/2023 Session.”

In a related development, the NBTE has also given its nod for the full accreditation of eight programmes and the interim accreditation of two other programmes.

The programmes, according to the rector, are: National Diploma Programmes in Taxation; Food Technology; Mechanical Engineering and Agricultural and Bio-Environmental Engineering Technology as well as four Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes in Procurement and Supply Chain Management; Civil Engineering Technology, with Post Harvest Option and Farm Power and Machine Option in Agricultural and Bio-Environmental Technology.

The rector stated that the two National Diploma programmes granted by the NBTE’s interim accreditation are Mass Communication and Art and Design.

“According to the approval letter, the interim accreditation was granted pending the remedy of some observed lapses in an expected verification exercise to be conducted within one academic session.

“In addition to the seven new programmes and ten accredited programmes, the institution is also currently playing host to the NBTE’s Quality Assurance team for the accreditation visitation exercise to six different programmes in the polytechnic School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology,” he said.