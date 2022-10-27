IMPLANTATION BLEEDING PART 2

Last week, we started a topic on implantation bleeding. We defined what implantation bleeding is; signs and symptoms; difference between implantation bleeding and menstrual bleeding; and how long implantation bleeding last. This week, we would conclude with complications of implantation bleeding, treatment, other causes of bleeding during pregnancy and when to visit a doctor.

COMPLICATIONS OF IMPLANTATION BLEEDING

Implantation bleeding should not be a cause for worry and should not pose a risk to the baby. It is unlikely to have implantation bleeding if you suffer bleeding or spotting more than three days after your missing period. Although this mild bleeding after implantation during pregnancy is not regarded as normal, these are a few causes of implantation bleed:

Sex – small tears or irritation after sexual contact may result in bleeding when pregnant. This could also be as a result of hormonal or physical changes. Infection of the vagina – sexually transmitted diseases like trichomoniasis can cause light bleeding as well as more serious problems. Starting treatment as soon as possible will keep your baby healthy. Discomfort in the cervix following an obstetric gynecology exam. Severe or heavy lifting, exercise, or exertion. Cervical problems – conditions like growths on the cervix can also cause bleeding. Presence of polyps and fibroid in the uterus could also result to bleeding during pregnancy. Ectopic pregnancy – when an embryo implants outside of your uterus, there is a higher probability that it could result in ectopic pregnancy. You may experience cramps, soreness, and bleeding. Ectopic pregnancy is very dangerous and requires urgent emergency care. Miscarriage – about 15% of confirmed pregnancies may end in the first few months. Afterward, most women bleed and cramp. If you have these symptoms and you are aware that you are pregnant, inform your gynecologist immediately.

A normal, healthy pregnancy will occur in at least 50% of women who suffer spotting or bleeding other than implantation bleeding. Extended bleeding, especially later in the pregnancy, may indicate a more serious issue. When visiting a gynecologist, it is important to let them know about any current or recent bleeding particularly if it is severe, as well as any other symptoms that may occur. This is because molar pregnancy or miscarriage are two grievous concerns. Make sure to inform your healthcare practitioner of any spotting throughout your first trimester. However, if at any point during your pregnancy (second and third trimester) you experience heavy bleeding which should be rare, get in touch with your doctor right away, or seek an emergency help.

Inform your healthcare practitioner once if you experience dizziness, nausea/vomiting or one-sided abdominal pain, as these symptoms could indicate an ectopic pregnancy. Although cramping is common throughout pregnancy, it is advisable to see an obstetric gynecologist if the pain becomes more intense.

Implantation Bleeding Treatment

Implantation bleeding ends naturally without the need for medical intervention. However, visit a clinic if you are concerned that you have bled a lot. The clinician may inquire about the quantity and color of the blood you witnessed. While pregnancy is frequently accompanied by implantation bleeding, which is typically not harmful. Heavy bleeding could indicate menstruation or a pregnancy-related problem. It is advisable to not use tampons during this period.

When to visit a doctor

It is advisable to wait for three days after the bleeding or spotting ends before taking a pregnancy test if you are unsure of the type of bleeding you are experiencing. Taking a pregnancy test before the missed period or during implantation bleeding may be too early to get conclusive results. Waiting a week after the missing period or spotting is ideal as this may provide more accurate findings.

Conclusion

An indication of a prospective pregnancy is implantation bleeding. There is a strong likelihood that you are not pregnant if you took a pregnancy test after your period was scheduled to arrive and it came back negative. While attempting to conceive, it is advisable to always observe for implantation bleeding, although many women do not experience or even notice implantation spotting when it does.

Human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), a hormone that rises after implantation, is used as the basis for pregnancy testing. HCG levels around implantation may still be too low to confirm a pregnancy, though this varies from person to person. A pregnancy test will typically show positive results once hCG reaches a particular level, usually 1-2 weeks after implantation.

The clinician may advise blood testing to find out your blood type and Rhesus (Rh) factor. Those who are Rh-negative may be administered with Rho(D) immune globulin injection regularly between 27 and 28 weeks into pregnancy and usually again 72 hours after delivery to avoid bleeding.

Even though not every bleeding needs medical attention or indicates difficulties, the clinician will probably order tests, such as a vaginal ultrasound, to determine whether you are pregnant and to ensure that the fertilized egg has implanted in the uterus and is not an ectopic pregnancy.