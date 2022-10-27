  • Thursday, 27th October, 2022

Delta Monarch Seeks Probe of Sacked NDDC Sole Administrator

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The traditional ruler of Idjerhe kingdom in Delta State, His Royal Majesty, Monday Whiskey has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently initiate the probe of finances under the sacked Sole Administrator of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Effiong Okon Akwa.

The monarch, while commending the President for his decisive step in removing Akwa, however sought for immediate inauguration of the screened and confirmed statutory board under the chairmanship of Dr. Pius Obudu and Managing Directorship of Olorogun Bernard Okumagba.

In a  statement issued yesterday, the Ovie of Idjerhe kingdom said he was pleased with the  sack of the sole administrator of NDDC but said  that the federal government should immediately inaugurate the screened and confirmed statutory board of the intervention agency.

“The sacking of the NDDC sole administrator is a welcome development that should be followed with immediate inauguration of the screened and confirmed statutory board of the NDDC under the Chairmanship of Dr. Pius Odubu and Managing Directorship of Olorogun Bernard Okumagba.

“The federal government should proceed further to probe the huge financial irregularities that bedeviled the interventionist agency while the sacked sole administrator was in charge”, he said.

The monarch noted that trying to do another set of nominations will not be fair to those who have waited for over three years noting that constituting a new board will further delay developmental agenda of the region that has suffered so much in the past years.

