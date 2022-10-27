 Adamawa South PDP  Inaugurates Campaign Council

Daji Sani in Yola



The Adamawa Southern Senatorial Zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated its campaign council ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The members of the campaign council were drawn from the nine Local Government Areas which made up the zone and have been saddled with the mandate to ensure a resounding victory for the party in the next year’s general election.

While addressing members of the campaign council, Senator, representing Adamawa South senatorial zone, Mr. Binos Dauda Yaroe, charged them to be focus, resilience and work effectively for the victory of the party.

Yaroe, who is running for Senate in his second term, enumerated some of his achievements at the Senate and encouraged the people of the zone to work hard to deliver all PDP candidates in the forthcoming election.

The campaign council has Sen. Binos Dauda Yaroe as Chairman, Muhammed Buji (vice chairman 1); Shuaibu Audu (vice chairman 11); Aminu Sebore (director general);Peter Dape (director general 1); Lunyaluwa Raymond (director general 11); Hammanjamdi Abubakar, (secretary), while Ibrahim Babayola is to serve as the assistant secretary of the council.

Speaking on behalf of the campaign council, the Director General, Sebore, assured members of the party of their readiness to deliver all the party’s candidates, adding that the public should expect, loyalty, commitment and hardwok from them.

“With the inauguration in the zone, the Mayo- Belwa chapter of PDP has become the first to have inaugurated a campaign council after the state council which was inaugurated last Monday in Yola, the Adamawa State capital,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Yaroe said: “I welcome all of you to this inauguration ceremony of the PDP in Mayo-Belwa LG This ceremony is historic because to the best of my knowledge it is the first LG Campaign Council to be inaugurated in Adamawa State.

“It is on record that right from 2017 when PDP was reorganized in Adamawa State we established a structure that will ensure all segments of the LGAs are carried along and no part is left behind.

He added that Southern Senatorial Zone has been a PDP strong hold since the return to democratic rule in 1999; what happened in 2015 was an aberration caused by impunity, imposition and blatant undemocratic practices at that time that climaxed with the migration of primary elections to Abuja.”

“ This is the only threat that the party faced and is facing. We have every opportunity in the zone to deliver our Party at the Presidential, National Assembly, Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections come 2023. We cannot afford to do otherwise. Our campaigns will be made very easy because everywhere we go we have stories to tell and projects to point at.”

“If we come home to Mayo-Belwa LG for instance, His Excellency., RT Hon has completed the access road to Ndikong. He has also awarded the.contract for the renovation/fencing of Government Girls Science Secondary School Mayo-Belwa. Very soon the reconstruction of Mararaba to Tola road and Boundary to Gorobi/Ubakka/Bariki roads and the Cottage Hospital will be flagged off.

“ On my part as the Senator representing Adamawa South I have done or influenced a few developmental projects in the zone . Intervened in the Jerreng bridge that was at a point of being cut off in 2019 and 2020. In 2019 with FERMA via a motion in Senate, and 2020 through a letter to SGF with supporting pictures and plan for rehabilitation;’

“I also sponsored the construction of access bridge at Vendalam to link Yolde-Gubudo and. Facilitated the installation of mini solar grid to power the Health Care Centre in Wakka;. Drilled and installed motorised boreholes in Tola, Sabon Kasuwa, Gorobi, Wayere and Ndikong;; Drilled and installed hand-pump borehole at Government Girls Science Secondary School Mayo-Belwa;

“I conducted a free medical outreach at Cottage Hospital Mayo-Belwa and across the zone where over 6,000 patients were attended to. I Provided empowerment materials to farmers, tailors etc such as irrigation water pumps, mechanised hand ploughs, mini rice mills, sewing machines, grinding machines, deep freezers, fertilizers, herbicides, motorcycles etc.”

“Purchased and donated 2 500KVA transformers for T-Junction and Anguwan Kuka;

“Purchased and donated maize as palliatives during 2020 COVID pandemic;

Moved motion in Senate for relief materials for flood victims in 2019;and supported the Hunters Association through the office of their State Chairman to curb criminality and maintain peace in the zone,” he added.

He said this campaign council was carefully selected to ensure nobody is left out and we go into the campaigns as an all inclusive team. If we work hard collectively with commitment, we shall surely be victorious.