Corona Schools’ Trust Council Awards Scholarships to 20 Pupils

Corona Schools’ Trust Council has enrolled 20 pupils into Adeife-Sodipo Akindeko Memorial Primary school Lagos under its Corona-out-of-school children project.

According to Corona Schools’ Trust Council, the project is part of its commitment and resolve to reduce the number of out-of-school children in Lagos.

It also aligns with its mission of developing world-class schools in curriculum, teaching methodologies and management.

In her remark at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Corona Schools’ Trust Council, Mrs Adeyoyin Adesina, said under the project, the Trust Council will fully fund the pupils from primary to secondary school and even beyond those who desire to continue.

“We hope that with the support and cooperation of the community, we will be able to add more pupils to these numbers in the future,” Adesina said.

She said statistics revealed that increasingly, Nigeria appears to be one of the countries with the highest number of out-of-school children globally, adding that the project aims to support the government’s efforts to address the issue in education.

“We are happy that our programmes and projects in the education space further support what the Lagos State Strategic Development Agenda set to achieve. We are hoping that with the support of the government and other corporate organisations, we will be able to take this initiative to other underserved communities, local government areas and do the same thing,” she said.

According to the CEO, the scope of the intervention includes educational supplies, school uniforms, kits, bags, books, and supports school lunches.

Adesina thanked the parents of the pupils from Ago Egun, an underserved area in Somolu, Bariga local government area, for reposing their confidence in her team by allowing their children to be the first beneficiaries of this educational support initiative.

She said the council desired that other community members join the pioneering set of pupils in reducing the number of out-of-school children in the state.

The Education Secretary of Somolu Local Government Education Authority, Onakoya Dare Martins, commended the council for the project and expressed delight that the private sector is collaborating with the government to address the issue of out-of-school children.