Ayu to Nigerians: Shun Politicians with Divisive Messages

•Urges them to reject same-faith ticket

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has called on Nigerians to shun politicians with divisive messages and empty promises, saying the circumstances of the moment required Nigerians to think before acting.

Ayu who made the call in his goodwill message at the 8th National Convention of the Catholic Social Forum of Nigeria, held at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria, Abuja, also called on Nigerians to reject same-faith ticket offered by the ruling APC, describing it as “insensitive and divisive.”

In a statement by the Special Adviser to Ayu on Media and Publicity, Simon Imobo-Tswam, who represented the chairman, said if Nigerians were not critical, they risked becoming victims of emotional blackmail

His words: “We cannot go it alone. After APC’s years of exclusive and divisive politics, what Nigeria needs is the politics of accommodation and inclusion. We need to build bridges of understanding across geographical, religious, cultural and demographic divides.”

Ayu recalled that at its 6th Bi-Annual Convention, held in Lagos, the Social Forum urged Nigerian Christians to take an active interest in politics by electing leaders with the fear of God and the interests of the people at heart.

“If I recall correctly, the theme of that convention was: ‘God Give Us Leaders in Nigeria, After Your Heart.’ It is a prayer we need to keep praying. But prayer alone will not do. We need to follow it up with rational thinking and positive action. In other words, we need to THINK and ACT.

“If we don’t think and act rationally, we risk taking emotional decisions or becoming hostages to emotional blackmail. And if we don’t reason properly in order to act responsibly, the Church risks becoming the amplifier of the sentimental outbursts that manipulative politicians are treating us to.”

The former Senate President acknowledged the Forum as the Social Voice of the Catholic Church in Nigeria, and added that with the Church’s 70-million-strong congregation, the strength, reach and organic power of the Catholic Social Forum of Nigeria cannot be over-emphasized.

He said it was in this context that the Catholic Church, the Nigerian Church and, indeed, the generality of Nigerians, needed to x-ray the nation’s democratic journey so far; take an overview of why she staggers at the crossroads and chart a sensible way forward.

Ayu further knocked the ruling APC for for its disregard to Nigeria’s religious pluralism, and called on Nigerians to reject the party at the forthcoming polls.

“We all know that most genuine Christians are aggrieved by APC’s aberration of a same-faith ticket, and the desecration of the Church by consecrating fake bishops. There is justifiable anger.

“However, anger or resignation won’t do it. Emotional reactions won’t do it either. Rational thinking will make us acknowledge that Nigeria is a multi-cultural and multi-faith society.

“This means Christians cannot do it alone. There is need to build bridges with other accommodating Nigerians, who though of different faiths, believe in the sacredness of our national unity and identity. Together in Unity of hearts and action we shall turn the nation around,” he declared.