German President Steinmeier Makes Eurprise Visit to Kiev

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday arrived in Kiev in a surprise visit.

Steinmeier, who arrived in Kiev by train on Tuesday morning, was set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later in the day.

This is Steinmeier’s first visit since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, but his third attempt to travel to Kiev.

Earlier last week, Steinmeier postponed a planned trip to Ukraine at short notice, due to security reasons.

The German president had also planned to visit Kiev with the presidents of Lithuania, Poland, Latvia and Estonia in mid-April, but was told not to come at short notice.

Kiev’s decision came amid sustained criticism of Steinmeier’s ties with Russia and his failure during his time as foreign minister to heed warnings from Germany’s Eastern European neighbours about the threat of Russian aggression.

The row between the Ukrainian and German presidents was resolved in early May. (dpa/NAN)

