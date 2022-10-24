University of Roehampton London Launches Lagos Office

The University of Roehampton London has launched a new local office based in Lagos to support partners and students across Nigeria and increase opportunities for Nigerian students to study at the London-based university.

The office, which has been operational since early this September, will be officially declared open in a private ceremony on Tuesday 25 October this year.

Prof Jean-Noel Ezingeard, Vice Chancellor, University of Roehampton London said, “The University is committed to supporting students from Nigeria to realise their ambitions of studying in the UK.

“It is a privilege to be visiting Lagos for the launch of our new office which will help support our partners and prospective students with expertise and guidance throughout the application process.”

The university has been committed to providing a high-quality applicant experience to the prospective student and the launch of the new office will help the university guide and support students throughout their application process.

The University of Roehampton London is a campus university with a strong and fast-growing reputation for quality teaching and research.

Earlier this year, the school was recognised as the best modern university in the UK for research and the highest-ranked modern university in London as part of the Research Excellence Framework (REF) 2021i.

Roehampton offers guaranteed scholarships for Nigerian applicants admitted onto one of the many undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, as well as scholarships worth up to £4,000 per year of study.

Since last September, more than 250 Nigerian students have been awarded a scholarship and have enrolled at the University which can be accessed through their website, www.roehampton.ac.uk