Niger APC Affirms Gov Bago As 2027 Governorship Candidate

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger state Governor Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago has been affirmed as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC for the 2027 Governorship election.

The affirmation took place at the APC Secretariat in Minna Thursday evening.

Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, representing Niger East senatorial district in the National Assembly, moved the motion for the affirmation and was seconded by the deputy speaker of the Niger state House of Assembly, Mrs Affiniki Dauda.

Flanked by other members of the National Assembly, Senator Sani Musa declared in his affirmation that “I, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, representing Niger East in the National Assembly, do hereby move that His Excellency, Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago, having satisfied the conditions set out in the constitution is affirmed for a second term in office.”

Mrs Affiniki Dauda seconded and when the matter was put to vote it was overwhelmingly carried.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago in his acceptance speech declared” I use this medium to accept my nomination, thank you very much”

The affirmation process was presided by the APC National Election Committee headed by Alhaji Danlami Mohammed Abubakar with the state Independent Electoral Commissioner Alhaji Mohammed Garki.in attendance.